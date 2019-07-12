I would never participate in a show with my ex: Anita Hassanandani

MUMBAI: The couple dance reality show Nach Baliye is set to enthral viewers with season 9. For the first time on Indian TV, ex couples will come together and participate in the show. Yes, along with real life jodis, five ex jodis will also shake a leg.

Yesterday, at the launch of the show, TellyChakkar got in touch with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin fame actress Anita Hassanandani. The actress looked all prepped up and excited to begin dance journey with her baliye.

Well, for some reason, the actress did not mention her baliye’s (Rohit Reddy) name to keep the secrecy intact till the premier of the show.

She shared, “I have watched all the seasons of Nach Baliye in bits and pieces. I find the concept very interesting and how much hard work couples put to bring out the best on stage. It feels great to be part of the show.”

When asked if she takes dancing as pressure and which dance forms are her favourite, she replied, “Well, I love dancing but competition is a different ball game. I need to work on every dance form as there is no particular form that I have learned as such. I enjoy typical Bollywood dancing. Yes, I would love to learn dance forms like bachata and salsa as it looks sexy when performed.”

What makes her to say yes to this season, she shared, “I was offered Nach Baliye in past but my Baliye was never ready. It took many years to convince him. But it’s all about right timing. Naagin just ended and a show like Nach Baliye requires a lot of time and hard work. You can’t do two shows at a time.”

What do you think about the concept of pairing exes in the show? “I think it is a very cool concept and good to see that people are getting evolved. Via dance you can become friends. However, as far as I am concerned, I would never participate in a show with my ex.”

Nach Baliye season 9 is being produced by Salman Khan. Actor Maniesh Paul will be seen hosting the show whereas Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, choreographer-director Ahmed Khan and Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar have been finalized as judges.