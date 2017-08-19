Abir Chatterjee, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shob Bhooturey, which deals with a story of Bengali ghosts, mentioned that child artist Ida Dasgupta is the real hero(ine) of the film. At the trailer launch of Shob Bhooturey, which was recently held in Kolkata, Abir said to TellyChakkar.com, “Ida is a fantastic kid. Though a kid, she is quite matured and intelligent.

Both the hero and heroine of the film is Ida Dasgupta. Not many actors are as spontaneous as she is. Like many other child actors she comes without any inhibition and does not hold any preconceived notions. Being the fourth gen actor in her family, I guess she probably has it (acting) in her blood.”

Chatterjee further revealed, “she is a confident kid and knows well what to do. It gets difficult for a child actor to focus and concentrate on his/her work for a long period, when shootings get delayed due to long waiting periods as well as sometimes due to weather issues. But, Ida was quite easy to work with.” he added.

For the uninitiated, six-year-old Ida is the daughter of Birsa Dasgupta (director of the film). Talking about the film, Abir said that it will bring back the memories of childhood days. He shared, “In our childhood days, there was this tradition of listening to ghost stories from the seniors of the house, especially grandparents, during lazy afternoons or when there was a power failure. However, such age-old Bengali traditions are on the wane these days and I feel Shob Bhooturey will bring that back.”

Shedding more light on the film, he said, “This is the first time that I have done a full-fledged ghost film. And the whole unit was young. It was wonderful working with the team,” he added with a smile. His earlier ghost film was Jekhane Bhooter Bhoy. Directed by Sandip Ray, the film comprises of three short ghost stories.

When we asked if he believes in ghosts or no, he said, “Well, there is a world which is beyond belief and non-belief. And if I say that I believe in ghosts then firstly, I will have to believe in the existence of ghosts. But, do they really exist? I guess it is a question in itself.”

Lastly, speaking about his character, he shared, “In the film I am portraying the character of Aniket, a computer science graduate, who wants to become an entrepreneur. He owns a big but almost abandoned ancestral house, which he is unable to maintain. He is in a dilemma about selling the house which would help him financially to establish the business or to keep it as because a lot of his father's memories are associated with it. While he is in this dilemma, a strange ghostly thing happens at one of the schools in the village of Kushumpur.”

And to know more, gear up for Shob Bhooturey! Produced by SVF and also starring Sohini Sarkar in a prominent role, the film is slated to release on 8 September.

