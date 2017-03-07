I'm a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, says Mohsin Khan

Actor Mohsin Khan, a fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, says he is glad he could give a musical tribute to him on his show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".



The Star Plus show will soon feature a grand wedding sequence shot in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Mohsin shot "Zaalima" with actress Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira, in Khimsar desert for the show.



"We gave a tribute to 'Zaalima' song from the film 'Raees' by performing on the same. Honestly, I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and performing on his song was like a dream come true for me," Mohsin said in a statement.



He added: "Both of us were dressed as Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan for this special song and the entire experience was awesome. I am really waiting to see our viewers' response to it."



(Source: IANS)