Hot Downloads

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Naura
Naura
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut

poll

Which TV couple looks BEST in wedding attire?

Which TV couple looks BEST in wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

I'm a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, says Mohsin Khan

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2017 06:14 PM

Actor Mohsin Khan, a fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, says he is glad he could give a musical tribute to him on his show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

The Star Plus show will soon feature a grand wedding sequence shot in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Mohsin shot "Zaalima" with actress Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira, in Khimsar desert for the show.

"We gave a tribute to 'Zaalima' song from the film 'Raees' by performing on the same. Honestly, I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and performing on his song was like a dream come true for me," Mohsin said in a statement.

He added: "Both of us were dressed as Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan for this special song and the entire experience was awesome. I am really waiting to see our viewers' response to it."

(Source: IANS)

 

Tags > Mohsin Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Zaalima, Shivangi Joshi, Shah Rukh Khan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top