I'm keen on essaying the role of Swami Vivekananda on television: Sandeep S Sharma

TellyChakkar got in touch with talented actor Sandeep S Sharma, who was last seen in television show Perfect Pati, which aired on &TV. Sandeep played one of the leads in the show. He is now keen on playing the role of Swami Vivekananda on the small screen.



'I'm keen on essaying the role of Swami Vivekananda on television. No one has brought his biopic on the small screen yet. He is very motivating, and a show on him will help today's generation to understand the values of mankind and humanity. However, I'm open to any role that brings out the best of my potential as an actor and turns out to be a challenge for my growth. I want to play Bhagat Singh also if given a chance,' Sandeep said.



Everyone who is a part of the Indian entertainment industry has seen a fair bit of struggle. When asked about the casting couch, Sandeep revealed, 'I have never experienced the casting couch. Giving auditions regularly has been my main concern. I send profiles to casting directors and production houses, visit them, and give auditions. Sometimes, we send our profile to their emails or WhatsApp them, and once we get shortlisted, they call us. And I personally feel that the funda is very simple. Whatever work you get, do it to perfection. They will cast you again and will help you grow as an actor.'



Well said, Sandeep!