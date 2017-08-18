Iman Chakraborty is currently one of the popular singers of T-town.

She came into spotlight for her Bengali song “Tumi Jaake Bhalobasho” from the Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta starrer Bengali flick Praktan. She earned the National Award for the particular song.

Readers, the talented singer will soon be seen gracing the forthcoming episode of Aakash Aath’s Hrid Majhare.

She will be seen in conversation with tabla maestro Pt. Tanmoy Bose talking about things related to life and music.

The episode will be aired on 19 August at 9.30 pm.

