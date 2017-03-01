India’s Best Dramebaaz kid Vansh Maheshwari in &TV show

With supernatural drama and social causes becoming a trend on TV shows, it’s time to welcome another exciting tale.

&TV is all set to present a thrilling tale of a young child who will be possessed since birth.

Produced by Ravi Prakash, the show will mark the comeback of talented actress Keerti Nagpure on TV.

While she will play the mother, young star Vansh Maheshwari will play the lead young boy.

The serial, titled Kuldeepak has already gone on floors and will air shortly.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Post Naagin and Brahmarakshas we wonder how this spinechilling tale will move ahead.

