India’s Next Superstars contestant Angela gave her own movie 1921 a miss

18 Jan 2018 03:21 PM

Gorgeous and talented Angela Krislinzki, recently made a foray into Bollywood in the Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra starrer 1921.

Angela is currently seen as a strong contender in Star Plus’ newly launched reality show India’s Next Superstars.

She, along with the other 19 contestants, has been locked in a house and is undergoing a rigorous training. They are expected to give a tough competition to their fellow contestants with their performances in front of acclaimed filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty on the weekends.

Angela plays the antagonist in Vikram Bhatt’s horror flick 1921 but since she is busy with her reality show these days, she hasn't gotten a chance to watch it as yet.

A close friend of Angela told TellyChakkar that although she had done films before, she was quite excited to watch her Bollywood film in a theatre with her dear ones. The movie released on 12th January (a day before India’s Next Superstars went on air). So, that’s why she couldn’t manage to watch her film.

Her friend further informed us that she told them to watch the first day first show of her movie and when they asked her is she was sad about missing it, the actress replied that "We need to compromise something in life in order to achieve something."

Way to go girl!

past seven days