'Indian Idol 10' finalist sings title track of TV show

04 Aug 2019 03:45 PM

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 finalist Ankush Bhardwaj has lent his voice to the title track of the new show, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

It is a show based on the love story of a hearing-impaired boy named Yogi, portrayed by Mudit Nayar. 

"When I heard the concept of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, I was elated to get the opportunity to sing the title track. The idea of the show reflects Sony Entertainment Television's amazing effort to bring to the viewers a different and unique love story," Ankush said.

"The way Yogi is living his life in full spirit and with complete enthusiasm; he is nothing less than an inspiration. I feel fortunate to have lent my voice to the show," he added.

(Source: IANS)

