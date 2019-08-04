'Indian Idol 10' finalist sings title track of TV show

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 finalist Ankush Bhardwaj has lent his voice to the title track of the new show, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.
It is a show based on the love story of a hearing-impaired boy named Yogi, portrayed by Mudit Nayar.
"When I heard the concept of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, I was elated to get the opportunity to sing the title track. The idea of the show reflects Sony Entertainment Television's amazing effort to bring to the viewers a different and unique love story," Ankush said.
"The way Yogi is living his life in full spirit and with complete enthusiasm; he is nothing less than an inspiration. I feel fortunate to have lent my voice to the show," he added.
(Source: IANS)
Which braided beauty do you vote for?
Who is a better reality show host?
Add new comment