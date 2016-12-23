Indian Idol is a gift to the industry: Farah Khan

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to launch its next season of the iconic reality show Indian Idol (Fremantle).

The ever chirpy Farah Khan, who will be making a comeback as a judge on the show after 12 long years, seemed really excited at the launch.

As the filmmaker-choreographer had a flight to catch, she got down for the interview hurriedly and gave us five minutes for a quick chat!

With the buzz of Farah-Anu Malik not getting along and the latter walking out, Farah clarified. “I am the one who has to walk out and thus get my cardios done (laughs). We keep arguing and that’s how our relationship has been over the years. There are no serious issues. It's all in a fun spirit."

With so many talent shows on TV, when asked if it actually helped makers scout talent, Farah quipped, “Of course it does. I think Indian Idol is a gift to the film and music industry. The talent we have in the show is amazing. I have been part of 21 reality shows and I have a gut feeling that the contestants would be around working for at least a decade. Also, if you keep a track, not just winners but other contestants too have managed to make a mark in the industry.”

While we mentioned about the recent trends and how the beauty of lyrics have faded away, denying the fact, Farah mentioned, “The way lyrics have changed but I think filmmakers still stress over well-written songs. There was a time in 1990s when there were utterly nonsense songs but thankfully, now we are back to some soulful hits."

And finally, when we asked her why she hadn't been on good friend Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan, she said, “I have shot for it...should come on air soon.”

Indian Idol will launch on December 24, 8 PM on Sony TV.