Indrani Halder surprised with a beautiful dedication

Creativity attracts creativity.

Wondering why do we say so?

Well readers, a beautiful dedication has surprised Indrani Halder.

The popular actress, known for Bengali films like Jara Bristite Bhijechhilo, Dahan and Charachar, was recently present at author Ranjan Bandyopadhyay’s book lunch. The name of the book is ‘Rabindranath: Samagra Pranayjiban’.

At the event the author said that he is Indrani’s fan and has dedicated the book to her.

Surprised by this honour, the actress said with a smile, “I am overwhelmed. I did not know that he has dedicated the book to me. I came to know about this after coming here (at the event).”

“And I am also his fan,” she added.

Indrani is also known for her work in daily soaps like Goyenda Ginni (Bengali) and Maryada...Lekin Kab Tak (Hindi).

