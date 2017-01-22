Initially, fans bashed me but now they have accepted my role: Manish Goplani

The good looking and talented actor Manish Goplani, who is now winning hearts as Bihaan on Colors’ popular show Thapki Pyar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL), is enjoying his stint to the core.

The actor entered the show mid-way opposite Jigyasa Singh aka Thapki. Initially he did receive bashings from the fans but gradually he managed to win their hearts by playing his role. In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Manish shared with us about his experience so far as Bihaan, his long-term goals and much more.

Talking about his stint as Bihaan, he shared with us, “My character is full on dramatic and this role is quite different. He is a perfect example of the fact that love changes a person’s life. I am happy that I am getting to play something different. I am 110% happy and satisfied with my role and enjoying playing it. He is not a well educated guy but he has experiences of life.”

Apart from his role, Manish also enjoys having a good time on sets with his co-stars. No matter what kind of relation he shares with them on-screen, he certainly shares a great bond with everyone off-screen. Talking about his bonding with Sehban and everyone, he said, “Sehban (Azim) and I are good friends off-screen and it is good to have him around. He is much experienced than me so I get to learn a lot from him. We both are mastikhors on the sets. I share a great bond with everyone on sets; Jigyasa (Singh), Ankit (Bhatla), Monica (Khanna) and Jaya (Bhattacharya) ji and all others. People tell us that they have hardly seen such a great bond among the cast of show anywhere else. I think this is the reason why the show has reached here.”

Initially, Manish was bashed by the loyal fans of Thapki when he entered the popular daily opposite Jigyasa Singh. When we quizzed Manish about it, he commented, “It’s all part of a story. I had to play my part and I tried to do my best. People bashed me initially but when they started feeling that Bihaan is right on his part then they started liking the character. Now the response from the fans is good. It’s our job to entertain them and when they are getting entertained then it’s good for us. As an actor, one needs to enjoy playing the role then only the audience will enjoy it.”

Going ahead with the conversation, Manish also shared his long term goals with us. He said, “I have to go far in this field. I can go for writing, direction or anything else in the artistic field. I am hoping for the best. I am learning right now and I will go for it whenever I will find good scope.”

Way to go, Manish.