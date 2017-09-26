Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai is doing great, and is the numero uno fictional show on the channel.

TellyChakkar.com last updated you about the Head-boy competition that will take place in Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai. Now, we have some more spoilers for you guys!

As we earlier reported, the Sameer (Randeep Raii) and Arjun will compete in the head-boy competition, for which the first round is the exams and next round is a sports competition. The coming episodes will see a high-voltage emotional cricket match sequence.

According to our source, the match will commence with Naina’s (Ashi Singh) family giving their blessing to her brother Arjun for the match. Sameer’s mother will be absent and this will make him bad.

“Sameer will win the toss and will choose to bat first. However, seeing that his mother is not around, Sameer wishes to show her his batting skills, therefore he later goes ahead with fielding.”

The cricket competition will see Sameer getting injured.

However, the charming lad will rise up despite his severe injury and will have a great innings.

And guess what? Sameer will need six runs in a ball. Sounds intriguing? Well you’ll have to wait and watch the episode to know what the results will be.

On the other hand, things between Naina and Sameer would be sour. Since the former lied to her father, that Sameer forced her to teach him during the exams, the cute lad will be upset with her.

Well there’s so much happening in the show, it'll be fun to watch the daily in the coming episodes.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com to know more about your favorite shows.