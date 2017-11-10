Tattoos have grown in popularity and social acceptance. There is a trend of getting one tattoo either as a tribute to someone they love, or a gift that as a symbol of letting the opposite person know that they hold a special place in their heart.

Last seen in SAB TV's Trideviyaan in the television fiction space, Aishwarya Sakhuja, who has impressed one and all with her stint as Somya in the second instalment of the iconic series, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai in the digital space has got herself tattooed. And we must say, the tattoo is for a very special reason!

Take a look at her post below:

Aishwarya elaborated more on her experience of getting inked, “My husband, Rohit (Nag) recently got his parents' names tattooed on his chest and it turned out to be beautiful. My family and I never had adoration for animals until my brother got Pepper and he changed our lives for the better.

It is because of Pepper that I am the kind of person I am today. Hence I decided to get myself tattooed as it is a dedication to carry something permanent on your body.

Pepper is now a part of my feeling.”

Isn’t that an endearing tattoo?