Interesting twists ahead in Colors’ Udaan

Colors’ popular drama Udaan (Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is bringing forth some interesting turn of events to keep viewers hooked to the episodes.

Life of Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor (Meera Deosthale) has taken a different turn post their separation, and it seems that the road is going to be a difficult one ahead.

Recently, the show has welcomed a new entrant in Sehban Azim, who is seen playing inspector Ajay, and now we hear, he will fall in love with Chakor.

Our source informs us that in the upcoming episodes of the daily, Chakor will be seen fighting goons to stop them from teasing a girl. Here’s when inspector Ajay will see Chakor’s heroic act for the first time and after getting impressed by her bravery, he will end up falling in love with her.

When we contacted Sehban, he commented, "Yes, that's true but not falling in love yet but he will surely get mesmerized by her beauty and courage."

Woah! It seems like the show has more drama in store for the viewers to enjoy.

Are you excited? Do let us know in the comments below.