Iqbal Khan-Aditya Deshmukh in Mahesh Pandey’s next for Star Plus

Breaking news coming your way guys!

All you action and thriller lovers gear up to witness a new mega show on Star Plus that will get your adrenaline rushing.

The number one GEC is working on a new project called Special Task Force (STF), that will focus on cases of crimes, and national security as part of its plot.

Helmed by talented writer and producer Mahesh Pandey, the series will star the superstar Iqbal Khan.

Post his stint in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, the dashing actor will soon be back in a very powerful role as the lead of the series.

And giving him company would be the good looking Aditya Deshmukh, who enthralled us all with his act in Veera.

Sources share, “The show is touted to be an engaging and fast paced one. The team is currently finalising on the cast and will shoot a pilot soon with the actors. And if things fall into place, the show will go on floors soon.”

Star Plus that is currently bringing ‘different drama’ under its bouquet of Nayi Soch recently aired the thrilling P.O.W- Bandhi Yuddh Ke, that garnered quite a positive response.

And now it’s time to see STF doing wonders for the channel.

When we called Iqbal he refused to give any confirmation, while Aditya remained unavailable to comment.

Producer Mahesh Pandey was busy with a personal commitment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.