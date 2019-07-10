Iqbal Khan and Alia Bhatt come together for 'THIS'

MUMBAI: Iqbal Khan, who is a known name in the entertainment industry, enjoys an immense fan following.



He made his TV debut as Angad Khanna in Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai, and the role made him a star overnight.



He was last seen in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya.



On the personal front, Iqbal is married to Sneha Chhabra, and the two even have an adorable daughter.



A lesser known fact about the talented actor is that actress Alia Bhatt is among his million followers.



Alia had a quick fan meet with Iqbal during his Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai days.



Actor Iqbal Khan recently posted a throwback picture along with his young fans. One can easily spot Alia among them.



Take a look at Iqbal’s post.