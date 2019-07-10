News

Iqbal Khan and Alia Bhatt come together for 'THIS'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jul 2019 07:42 PM

MUMBAI: Iqbal Khan, who is a known name in the entertainment industry, enjoys an immense fan following.

He made his TV debut as Angad Khanna in Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai, and the role made him a star overnight.

He was last seen in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya.

On the personal front, Iqbal is married to Sneha Chhabra, and the two even have an adorable daughter.

A lesser known fact about the talented actor is that actress Alia Bhatt is among his million followers.

Alia had a quick fan meet with Iqbal during his Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai days.

Actor Iqbal Khan recently posted a throwback picture along with his young fans. One can easily spot Alia among them. 

Take a look at Iqbal’s post.

