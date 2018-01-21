Ira to get drunk and trouble Akhilesh in Meri Hanikarak Biwi

&TV’s daily soap Meri Hanikarak Biwi (Full House Media) is known for its exciting twists in tales.

We are already aware of how Ira (Jia Shankar) created havoc in the life of Akhilesh (Karan Suchak) with vasectomy. Eventually, the duo decided to get married and in the recent episode, the viewers have seen that Akhilesh and Ira had their Roka ceremony.

We hear that in the coming episodes, the couple will finally get married amidst some drama and there is some really fun drama in store for the viewers of the series.

Wondering what’s going to happen next? Read on –

Our source informs us that, in the coming episodes, Ira will accidently get drunk and start romancing Akhilesh leaving him shocked. The audience will get to witness some funny moments between the duo while she will be drunk and create problems for him.

Will love blossom between the two? Well, that would be something interesting to watch.

We tried but could not reach Karan and Jia for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.