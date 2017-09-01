Gear up to witness some interesting sequences ahead in the popular series...

Balaji Telefilms’ popular fantasy tale Chandrakanta has always been treating the audience with interesting plots.

After a lot of drama, the series that airs on Colors will soon be bringing forth some exciting tracks ahead for viewers to enjoy.

As the loyal audience of the show is already aware about Iravati's (Urvashi Dholakia) habit of spiking her son Veer’s (Vishal Aditya Singh) drink with an anodyne so that she her son never goes against her.

The drug is so strong that the people end up losing their senses after its consumption and the drug also affects people even if anyone comes in contact with it or even smells it.

Now, we hear that this is going to create some interesting drama in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Iravati will come in contact with the drug after it will accidentally spill over on the floor. Iravati will then lose control on herself and under the influence of the drug, she will begin a fanatical dance in the palace.”

Well, that would be an interesting watch for the audience for sure.

We tried to get in touch with Urvashi but she remained unavailable.