News

Irfan Pathan is all praises for Nakuul Mehta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 May 2019 04:34 PM

MUMBAI:Nakuul Mehta, who was last seen in Ishqbaaaz Season 2, will soon be seen in a UltaFullta, India’s first cricket digital game show.

Well, the actor just shot for an episode with ace cricketer Irfan Pathan and shared a glimpse of the same.

The Ishqbaaaz actor said that he just finished shooting for the first episode of the serial with Irfan and that it was a lot of fun.

In the video, you can see Irfan praising Nakuul.

He tells him that he is a good and fun host and that he would work with him in the future.

Well, it seems like these two have bonded well on the sets, and we can’t wait to watch Nakuul back on the screen.

Check out the post here.

Tags > Irfan Pathan, Nakuul Mehta, Ishqbaaaz Season 2, UltaFullta, India’s first cricket digital game show, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days