Irfan Pathan is all praises for Nakuul Mehta

MUMBAI:Nakuul Mehta, who was last seen in Ishqbaaaz Season 2, will soon be seen in a UltaFullta, India’s first cricket digital game show.

Well, the actor just shot for an episode with ace cricketer Irfan Pathan and shared a glimpse of the same.

The Ishqbaaaz actor said that he just finished shooting for the first episode of the serial with Irfan and that it was a lot of fun.

In the video, you can see Irfan praising Nakuul.

He tells him that he is a good and fun host and that he would work with him in the future.

Well, it seems like these two have bonded well on the sets, and we can’t wait to watch Nakuul back on the screen.

Check out the post here.