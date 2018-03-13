Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Irrfan's 'Blackmail' to release as scheduled on 6 April

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2018 06:44 PM

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan'sBlackmailwill hit the screens as scheduled on 6 April, the makers have announced amid rumours that the actor's health condition may affect the movie's release.

T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures made the announcement via a statement.

Irrfan's announcement that he was diagnosed with a rare disease and serious health challenges, had lead to speculation in the media and among his fans about the status of his upcoming projects.

But Blackmail makers met Irrfan, who is said to have told them he wanted the movie to get the best possible release.

What do you think of Irrfan khan?

Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo have expressed gratitude to Irrfan for his integrity and professionalism. 

Deo, who has directed the film, said, "When I met Irrfan recently, he said please ensure that Blackmail has a great release, emphasising that his film's release date should not suffer owing to his ill health at this time.”

"We will ensure Blackmail has a great release," he added.

Kumar said, "Our prayers are with Irrfan and his family. We are hopeful that he will recover from his illness. As per his wish, we will release Blackmail on 6 April in the best possible manner.”

The film also features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao

Tags > Irrfan Khan, Bollywood, T-series, RDP Motion Pictures, s Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao, Bhushan Kumar, Abhinay Deo,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ek Deewana Tha's 100 episodes completion...

Ek Deewana Tha's 100 episodes completion party
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days