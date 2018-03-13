Irrfan's 'Blackmail' to release as scheduled on 6 April

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan'sBlackmailwill hit the screens as scheduled on 6 April, the makers have announced amid rumours that the actor's health condition may affect the movie's release.

T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures made the announcement via a statement.

Irrfan's announcement that he was diagnosed with a rare disease and serious health challenges, had lead to speculation in the media and among his fans about the status of his upcoming projects.

But Blackmail makers met Irrfan, who is said to have told them he wanted the movie to get the best possible release.

What do you think of Irrfan khan?

Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo have expressed gratitude to Irrfan for his integrity and professionalism.

Deo, who has directed the film, said, "When I met Irrfan recently, he said please ensure that Blackmail has a great release, emphasising that his film's release date should not suffer owing to his ill health at this time.”

"We will ensure Blackmail has a great release," he added.

Kumar said, "Our prayers are with Irrfan and his family. We are hopeful that he will recover from his illness. As per his wish, we will release Blackmail on 6 April in the best possible manner.”

The film also features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao