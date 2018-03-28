Home > Tv > Tv News
Isha Anand Sharma roped in for Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

28 Mar 2018 06:04 PM

Mumbai: MTV Splitsvilla fame Isha Anand Sharma, who earlier acted in Colors’ Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, has bagged another TV show.

The gorgeous actress has been signed in for Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, which is produced by Balaji Telefilms.

According to our sources, she will portray the character of Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani)’s ex girlfriend Tapsee.

In the upcoming episodes, Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) will challenge Prithvi saying that he will go to any extent to break his engagement with Preeta (Shraddha Arya). That’s when he will introduce Tapsee to Preeta and her family. He will say that she is Prithvi’s ex girlfriend.

What twists will Isha bring in the show? Will Preeta break her engagement with Prithvi?

We tried calling Isha but she remained unavailable for comment.

