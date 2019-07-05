Isha Sharma to enter Nazar

Star Plus popular show Nazar has kept its audience entertained.

The current track of Pia and Ansh's seperation has garnered positive response from the audience.

The makers are not leaving any stones unturned in making the show even more entertaining. To ensure the same, the makers are set to introduce an interesting character in the show.

According to our sources, actress Isha Sharma will soon enter the show and will have a pivot role to portray.

Isha was a part of Zee TV's Jamai Raja. Also her stint in the web-series Twisted was much talked about.

We contacted Isha, who confirmed the news with TellyChakkar but refused to divulge any details about her role in the show.

