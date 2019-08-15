Ishani against Kabir and Pooja's marriage in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will showcase high-voltage drama.



Kabir proposes marriage to Pooja. The latter has no choice but to agree in order to save her mother. Pooja readily brings the sindoor.



However, Kabir refuses to marry Pooja in secret. He wants her to marry in front of all and by performing all the necessary rituals.



He does not want Pooja to fool him like she fooled Dhruv. He wants her to face the same suffocation experienced by Dhruv.



Pooja agrees to Kabir’s terms to save her mother.



But this news does not go down well with Ishani, who always wanted to marry Kabir.



It will be interesting to see what Ishani does to stop this marriage.