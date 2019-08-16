News

Ishani and Sid's proximity amidst emergency in Sanjivani 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Aug 2019 06:42 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.

After Dr. Sid is suspended from Sanjivani, Ishani and Rishabh are informed about an emergency.

Because of riots, many people have lost their lives, while others are critically injured.

Ishani also ends up in danger, as a few men try to harm her.

Fortunately, Sid reaches in time to save her.

He holds her in his arms, and the duo starts feel a connection with each other.

Will this turn into love soon?

Stay tuned to know.

