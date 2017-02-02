Ishant 'Hanuman' Bhanushali in Sony TV’s Peshwa Bajirao

Based on the storyline of the greatest and the undefeated warrior Bajirao, Sony Entertainment Television’s newly launched historical show Peshwa Bajirao is garnering appreciation for its enthralling concept. Making the track line of the show more interesting, the show will mark the entry of the talented and skilled child artist Ishant Bhanushali who has entertained the viewers with his spectacular performance as Lord Hanuman in the show Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman.



A source close to the production house informs us about Ishant Bhanushali’s entry, “Yes, Ishant has been finalised to play a pivotal role in the show. He will be essaying the character of Vishesh, who will help Bajirao understand the meaning/importance of Swaraj. He has started shooting for the show and his entry will be soon shown.”



Great luck Ishant!