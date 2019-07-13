Ishita finally accepts that Raman is dead in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Raman’s flight has met with an accident and the Bhalla family is still mourning his death. On the other hand, Ishita doesn’t want to accept the fact that Raman is dead and this is a worry for the entire family.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Ishita receives a message from an unknown number. She thinks it is Raman and she is very happy about it and she feels that he is returning back to her.

Ishita thus organizes a grand welcome for him where she cooks some good delicacies for Raman.

On the other hand, Ruhi, Alia, Karan, and Yug get tensed seeing Ishita’s state while Shagun doesn’t believe Ishita.

Mani is worried for Ishita as he doesn’t want her to take stress as it will worsen her health condition.

And finally when Raman won’t return, Ishita will realize that Raman is no more and will accept the fact that he is dead.

The Bhalla family will start mourning Raman’s death while Ishita will be shattered and shocked.

Now, let's see how Ishita copes with this loss.