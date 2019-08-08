Ishita gets a mysterious call in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Arjit has kidnapped Raman, and Ishita and the Bhallas are trying everything possible to save Raman him.



Meanwhile, Arijit is planning to kill Raman.



In the upcoming episode, Ishita and the Bhalla family are worried about everything that has been happening in their lives.



They hope to find the real culprit and wonder how someone is using Mani's locker without his permission.



Ishita then gets a strange call from a mysterious person, who asks her to meet him as Raman is being killed.



Ishita is shocked. She rushes to meet him without informing the family.



She reaches the location, which is an abandoned building, and sees Raman being pushed from the 18th floor.



Ishita screams Raman's name and runs to save him but fails.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.