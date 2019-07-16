Ishita gets new lead to locate Raman in Yeh hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ishita is still fighting the enemies of the Bhalla family. After Sahil, she has to fight their new enemy Arjit.

Meanwhile, she is still in search of Raman, who has actually been kidnapped.

In the previous episode, we saw that Ishita wants to find out Raman's location but all in vain. Thus, she keeps herself busy as she wants to fulfill Raman's dream project.

Ishita organizes a party for the launch, which disturbs the entire Bhalla family.

In the upcoming episode, Ishita gets a new lead about Raman from a taxi driver.

Ishita gets a new ray of hope, while Mani is very tensed for her as he thinks that she is being misled.

It will be interesting to see if Mani helps Ishita or becomes a roadblock in her mission.