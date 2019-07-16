News

Ishita gets new lead to locate Raman in Yeh hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019 06:23 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ishita is still fighting the enemies of the Bhalla family. After Sahil, she has to fight their new enemy Arjit.

Meanwhile, she is still in search of Raman, who has actually been kidnapped.

In the previous episode, we saw that Ishita wants to find out Raman's location but all in vain. Thus, she keeps herself busy as she wants to fulfill Raman's dream project.

Ishita organizes a party for the launch, which disturbs the entire Bhalla family.

In the upcoming episode, Ishita gets a new lead about Raman from a taxi driver.

Ishita gets a new ray of hope, while Mani is very tensed for her as he thinks that she is being misled.

It will be interesting to see if Mani helps Ishita or becomes a roadblock in her mission. 

Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Star Plus, Ishita, Raman, Bhalla, Sahil, Arjit, Mani, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, storyline, track, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Vivan Bhathena’s #MeToo Wolf of Bollywood Trailer...

Vivan Bhathena’s #MeToo Wolf of Bollywood Trailer Launch
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days