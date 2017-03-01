Ishita-Raman to ROMANCE in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

The popular love saga Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus and Balaji Telefilms) has been currently inculcating a lot of humour with the arrival of Gulabo (Karan Patel).

In the coming episodes, there would be more drama as Gulabo will try to find the truth about Tisha, who is Nidhi (Pavitra Punia) in real life.

Raman as Gulabo will go to meet Ishita when he will see Tisha behaving suspiciously. Trying to find more about her, he will try to keep an eye on her action.

On the other hand, Pihu (Ruhaanika Dhawan) during an altercation would shout at Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) leaving her upset.

Shares a source, “Like an ideal husband, Raman will take charge and make Pihu understand that her actions were wrong. He would further ask her to apologise to Ishita and sort out the issue.”

Pihu will agree to her father’s suggestion and would make a special effort to make Ishita smile. This would brighten up her mood and she will spend some time thinking about her happy days with Raman.

Yes folks, it would be time to see Raman-Ishita romance again as part of Ishita’s dream.

But here’s more.

Once awakening from her dreams, Ishita will cry in front of Gulabo and tell her how lonely she feels without Raman in her life. She would also complain that she feels Raman has forgotten her and is leading a happy life without them.

Will this make Raman revealing his identity to Ishita and calm her down?

We will have to wait and watch!

The actors being busy in shoot, did not answer our calls.