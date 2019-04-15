News

Ishq Mein Marjawan: Aarohi sets the room on fire

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams) has gained immense popularity. 

Audiences love the thrill and suspense in the show. 

In the upcoming episode, Netra, Aarohi, and Tara go in a disguise to the reception. They fix a microphone in a doll to hear Deep's meeting. Later, Aarohi sets the room on fire to check if Deep is blind or not. 

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.
