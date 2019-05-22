Ishq Mein Marjawan: Arohi trapped by Deep

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kiya throwing things towards Arohi. She says go from here. Papa says I am here calm down. Arohi says I can't harm her. What is all this. Arohi comes downstairs. Ranbir shows her a video of her hurting people. Arohi says I can’t do all this. Ranbir says you have to come with us. Ranbir says Arohi would never know when she did all this.



Arohi hits the wall. Tarank says calm down. Try to think and recall. Arohi says I didn’t do anything. Ranbir says we will figure our what all this is. Ranbir comes with Arohi’s papers. He says Arohi will come with me.



Deep says to Arohi you look worried. Arohi says I know you did all this. He says yes, you deserve to know. He tells her how he gave her that injection.



Arohi faints again. She sees Tara and Netra. Arohi says that she saw many Deeps. Kiya came in. Arohi said you are Tara. Arohi hit her with a pot. Arohi is shocked. She slaps Deep. Deep shoves her and says don’t dare touch me again. I can be much worse.



Ranbir says to Arohi I want to help you. Arohi says he made me hit my sister. Ranbir says you have to think cleverly against him. He gives Arohi a picture and says find this person.



Arohi gives Deep coffee. She says I lost you won. I will do what you ask. Deep says I can’t be fooled that easily. Arohi hugs him. Deep faints.