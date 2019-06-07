Ishq Mein Marjawan: Deep tells Arohi about boss

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Deep saying Tara loved me like crazy and she became part of this world of crimes. And she got to know something and she had to die. Aroi says and Netra... Tarank... Randhir? He is an officer. Deep says he isn’t nice either. He is part of this world. He helped me clear my stuff the other day. I will show you something. Tara called Randhir before dying. Arohi says yes I know she wanted to tell him something. DEep says there is a boss of this world. She got to know about him. SHe called Randhir and she didn’t know his reality. This is the reality you have to accept.

Randhir says once I get those videos from Deep. I will put him jail forever. Tara wanted to give me some information.

Arohi says Tara really loved you. Deep says Netra tried to be smart too. She was also murdered by boss. Arohi says where is this boss? deep says no one knows where and who boss is. Trivedi is his man. they are upto something very dangerous. They have links with terrorists too. You thought I was after your family but I always protected them. See this.. He shows her Kiya’s photo. arohi says Kiya is my sister. She can’t.. Deep says boss took some work from Kiyaa too. Everyone’s life is danger. I want to be out of it but boss wont let me. Arohi sees Ranjit’s picture. Deep says I don’t know if he is part of all this or not. But I have doubt because he tried stealing my stuff. If papa is with them then danger is in our house. Arohi hugs him and says we will win. Deep says yes if you are with me we will be out of it. You will be my light.

Arohi slaps Randhir. Arohi says you are dancing on Deep’s orders because he has proofs of your sins too? I am sure you killed Netra too. Are you part of this crime world? She knew your reality. He says shouting wont make it a reality. He says I don’t know what are you told. I am an officer. we have to part of crime world to catch them. And I didn’t kill Netra she was my junior. But when I got to know she was part of it all I wanted to confront. But she got killed before it. She met same fate as Tara. Arohi says I don’t know who is right or not. Someone is trying to harm my family. Randhir says I have an idea. Don’t let deep be out of that house for sometime. We will know who wants to meet him. They will coem here. I will keep an eye on that house from cameras.

Deep hears Wasu screaming. He says ma why do you move. Take your medicine. Ranjit comes in. Deep says you were saying big things like you are there for your wife? When Arohi gets to know your reality. Wasu says why are you being mad at your dad for the outside girl. Ranjit says she is our DIL.

Tarank says to Randhir do you think that plan would work? He says yes I might get a proof that can help me arrest deep. And also find people who are with him.

Arohi is installing camera in the house. Deep comes there. She falls. Deep says what were you doing there? She says putting camera on the wall. I want to be in front of your eyes. She says in heart I don’t doubt you but I need to know who is part of this crime world. arohi says will you let me down? He picks her again and says nice photo. Arohi says please don’t go anywhere. I feel like I got my deep back. I want to spend this moment with you. I made dinner for everyone. Please don’t say no. This will make ma ji happy too.