Ishq Mein Marjawan: Deep's RDX plan, Arohi decodes truth

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2019 12:30 PM

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular daily soap, Ishq Mein Marjawan, is gearing up for big twists and turns.

Deep plans something big. It alerts Arohi, but she is unaware of what Deep is up to. However, soon she gets clue of RDX being at home.

But soon Deep manages to hand over the bag of RDX to Kia. Deep plans for a bigger dhamaka, and Arohi plans to find out the truth, but fails in her search.

Deep and Arohi have a clash of words because of this and the latter warns the former about his plan.

Will Arohi be able to stop Deep from executing his evil plan?

