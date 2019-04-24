Ishq Mein Marjawan: Netra is a CBI officer

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Jon and Netra coming to Deep disguised as business partners. Tara is on her way.



Deep and his man have masks on face. Netra says one of them is Deep. They are hiding face so we can’t recognize. Netra says where are the diamonds? Netra says these are fake. The man takes off her beard and says so is it. They take diamonds and go from there. Deep is about to shoot them. Someone fires there. Deep and his men run. Arohi comes. Netra says why are you here.



Netra says why did you save my life Arohi? Arohi says you are a CBI officer. Netra says what. Arohi says you dont’ have to lie to me. Netra says if you know truth then I wont lie. Deep has ruined my life. I won't let him ruin life of others. Arohi says our mission is same. They shake hands.



Deep says to Sheera Netra and Arohi coming together isn’t a good sign. No one can stop me from what I want to do.



Netra says we have to keep an eye on him. Arohi sasys he will use Tara. Netra says she can do anything for Deep. Arohi leaves. Netra says to Jon Arohi is a nice girl. Our mission is same. We can’t tell her everything because we are CBI. We have to keep an eye on Tara.



Tara comes home. She is angry. Tara recalls everything everyone said. Tara says Deep you fooled me again. How dare you. I wont leave you.



Arohi calls Tara. She doesn’t pick. Netra calls Tara too. She doesn’t pick. Tara calls somene and says a big plan is being done. This news will change your fate but don’t try to act smart with me. The other person says we will see.



Tara texts Arohi something big is going to happen. I am coming to you.



Tara comes to a shed. She says where are you. A car comes. Tara says who is it? Someone hits her on head and she faints. Tara opens eyes inside the shed. She tries to get up. Tara says how am I here? Who hit me. Tara says who are you. Why did you bring me here? A man comes in.



Tara says you can’t kill me like a coward. Se says you. Tara says I will kill you. The person pours petrol around her. Tara says I will kill you. He takes out matchstick. Tara says so you want to kill me?