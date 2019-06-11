Ishq Mein Marjawan: Ranjit attacked

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Arohi saying we have to take papa ji to hospital. Deep says his life would be in danger there. Let me call doctor here. Wasu says Arohi you did all this. You want to destory my family. Arohi says I didn’t do anything. Wasu slaps her and says you are a curse for my family. If anything happens to him I will kill you. Deep comes with doctor. Wasu says please save him. Doctor says you have to calm down.

Randhir comes in. Wasu says Arohi attacked him. Deep says ma please don’t blame Arohi. Arohi says I was with papa when he was attacked. Tarank says doctor you should stay here. Who knows who is next. Arohi says to Randhir I will let you know if I find anything.

Arohi sees Deep burning papers in a bin. Arohi says what are you doing? He says I am trying to get my life back by burning these papers. I will kill him. Arohi says who are you talking about? He says what should I do? I can’t do what they want me to do. They want me to kill people. I will kill them. Arohi says stop please.. He says leave me. Arohi slaps him. Arohi hugs him and says please calm down. You have to tell me who did they ask you to kill? Deep shows her kiya’s photo. Arohi says what.. Kiya why.. Arohi runs.

Arohi packs Kiya’s bags. Kiya says what are you doing. Arohi says you have to go frmo here. Deep says Kiya wont go anywhere. She is safe is in this house. If she steps out she will be harmed. Wasu says Deep papa is up. They all go to papa. Deep says papa who attacked you? Deep says he wont tell. He is with those people. Ranjit says I was doing all this because I wanted to find out who is behind all this. I was about to find out who is behind all this but we were attacked before it. This is true. I don’t know anything. Arohi says I am sorry for doubting you. He says I know anyone can in these circumstances. Deep gets a text do your work. Deep leaves. Arohi says papa if you need anything let me know.

Ranjit calls Tarank. Tarank says everything is under control. You should rest. Randhir is behind her. Tarank says it was Ranjit. He said he doesn’t want us to investigate. He is scared. Randhir says I will find out who is behind all this.

Deep gets a call. Arohi says Deep don’t pick. All phones in the house ring. Lights start sparkling. Deep picks call. Someone says your time is over and you didn’t do what you had to. Deep says I will kill you rather. Arohi says who was it. Deep says he was threatening me again. Deep goes out to check light. Arohi sees someone walking past the door. She sees someone. He says I am electrician. Deep called me. Arohi says says go check there. Aroi is going in. She says why was in he in water meter? That means he did something with water. Arohi runs out. He isn’t there.