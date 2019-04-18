Ishq Mein Marjawan: Tara is with Deep

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Netra’s man calling her and saying something. Netra says Deep has sold the sword. Arohi says what. Who attacked him then. Arohi says we have to stick together to find out where it is.

A girl comes to Deep and hugs him. He says go before someone sees you.

Deep calls Sheera and says we have a meeting with Singhanyia today. He says okay. Arohi comes to the venue of the meeting. Arohi checks in the hotel. Tara comes there as maid and Netra as an old woman. They gather in a room. Arohi says this doll has to be taken where deep is. Netra says I don’t trust Tara. Tara says we can’t trust you either. Arohi gives both of them bands and says we can keep an eye on her activity with this doll.

Tara comes to Deep’s room as a cleaner. She leaves the doll there. Tara comes back and says I did what was planned.

Singhniya comes to meet Deep. Deep says I am glad you came. I want to make a college for women where they can study. He says such a good plan. Arohi’s band falls.

Deep says you have to sponsor in this project. Deep says I am about to tell you the plan. They can’t hear anything from the doll. Their bands have fallen. Arohi says let me check in my phone. She comes to Deep’s office to pick her phone. Deep says who is here. Arohi tries to leave. Arohi says I will find out if you are blind or not. She pours oil on the floor. Arohi lights fire. Deep says who is here. He walks towards fire. Arohi says you have stop this drama today ddep. Deep goes close to fire. Arohi shoves him. Deep says Arohi you.. He says kill them if you want to. Arohi leaves.

Arohi opens her eyes. Netra says you fainted in the hall. Arohi says our plan failed. Netra says we will have another plan. Tara says what? She says I will tell you tomorrow. A girl comes to Deep and says we have to be careful. they can play another game with you. Deep says I have no troubles when you are with me. It’s Tara. Deep hugs her. She had been telling everything to Deep. Deep says keep me informed like this. Netra is walking towards deep’s room. Netra sees Deep and Tara together. Netra walks in Tara hides. Netra asks Deep what are you doing here so late? Tara is hidden.