Ishq Subhan Allah actors facing payment issues?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Ishq Subhan Allah (Creative Eye Limited) has gained immense popularity among the audiences.



The actors are working day in and day out to ensure the audiences are entertained by their performances, but there have been a few rumours doing the rounds that many of the actors are not paid for their stint in the show.



An actor from the show, on the request on anonymity, said, ‘A lot of actors are facing payment issues. The remunerations are delayed for more than 3 months. A particular actor left the show due to this problem. One of the actresses also contacted CINTA, but that too did not work.’



Geared up with the information, TellyChakkar started its own little investigation and talked with several people on the sets who agreed to facing payment issues. One of the crewmembers said, ‘It’s very difficult for us to manage the situation, as there are a few middle-men asking us to give a hefty 50% of the income that is stuck with the production house. Only then will they push the higher authorities to release our payments, which is totally wrong. I believe the production house is releasing the payments, but these middlemen are just behind making more money out of us. They are playing pretty smart with clearing the payments with the prominent cast and not paying others on a regular basis.’



We contacted Monica Khanna (Zeenat) and Eisha Singh (Zara) to know about the same, but they said that they are not facing any monetary issues.



We tried to contact the producer of the show, Dheeraj Kumar, but he remained unavailable.



