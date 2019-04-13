Ishq Subhan Allah to take a leap; Kabeer and Zara to part ways

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show, Ishq Subhan Allah, starring Adnan Khan (Kabeer) and Eisha Singh (Zara) that revolves around the concept of Triple Talaq has managed to keep its audience hooked to their screens.

The show is produced by Zuby Kochchar and Dheeraj Kumar. The audience has loved the twists and turns that the makers have shown in the show so far.

Now, our sources reveal that Kabeer and Zara will part ways soon.

“The show is set to see a one year leap, and Kabeer-Zara will no longer be together,” confirms our source.

We reached out to Monika Khanna, who is seen playing the role of Zeenat Sheikh, and she shares with us, “Currently, we have not been given any information about this, so I really can’t comment on it.”

TellyChakkar got in touch with the EP of the show who confirmed the news with us. “Yes, there is a leap that is going to take place and we are currently shooting for the same. The leap will be of a year only where Kabeer and Zara won’t be together,” shares the EP from the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah.

“The show is set to air the post leap separation episodes from the beginning of the upcoming week,” further shares our source.

Well, it would be quite interesting to see the turn of events that will now take place in the life of Kabeer and Zara.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!