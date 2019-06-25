Ishq Subhan Allah: Zara meets Rizwan

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Zara shouting at Kabir that what do you want, you ended our relation so stop interfering in my life, I will go to meet Rizwan as many times as I want, our paths are different and you have no right to question me. Stay away from me. Kabir thinks what did I do, I have to stop her. Kabir says you should practice what you preach, why do you care for me? You worried about my wound, worried about my relation with Ayesha, you did because you have humanity, I have same emotions, we can be separate but we can care for each other, that person is dangerous. Zara glares at him and says Azra time passed for jail, let’s go back home.

A man in jail asks Rizwan why he is fooling Shahbaz. Rizwan says Kabir took away my seat but Shahbaz took my mother away, I will take revenge on him, once my sister is here then I will use her to get what I want. Officer tells that Zara is here.

Zara is in jail. Azra asks why she came here. Zara says I lied to Kabir so he could leave me alone. Rizwan comes there and says I should have died because of what I did, how are you. Zara says I am not here to reconcile with you, I got to know that you didn’t shoot me, someone with gold gloves. Do you know anyone who wears that? Rizwan recalls how Shahbaz wore it and says no. Zara says if you are lying then it won’t be good.

Rizwan says if you catch him then you will know that I am innocent. Azra says you tried to kill Kabir, why are you denying that? Rizwan thinks this is my last chance. He falls down and cries, he says what happened with Maqbool happened with me, that boss forced me to kill Kabir because he had my mother on gun point; I hit Kabir in a way that didn’t make him die but he killed my mother. Zara says do you have proof of all this? Rizwan says yes. He shows photo of his mother on gun point with gun man wearing gold gloves. Zara says this person tried to kill Maqbool’s mother too. Rizwan says I will die here, please save me. Zara says do you know this boss? Rizwan says no, I am stuck here in jail, I don’t have any life, I will die here. Zara says no, if you are saying truth then I will request lawyer to reopen these cases. She leaves. Rizwan smirks.

Kabir is on road and recalls Zara’s words that their relation ended. Kabir says it’s difficult to leave your life, I am fighting with myself to not comeback in your life but...Zara tells Azra that Rizwan is innocent, I will free him and then find that man with golden gloves. She sees rain starting and says we should go back home fast.

Kabir comes home and says Zara was outside, did she reach home? Zara tells Azra that it’s raining heavily, don’t know if Kabir reached home or not. She calls Ayesha and says it’s raining heavily so stay at home, she says yes. Zara says all are home? Ayesha says ask if you want to know about Kabir? She hears Kabir coming inside and says he is here. Zara thanks her and ends call.

Zeenat tells Kashan that I am worried about Ruksaar, her house must be leaking. I should go and meet her. Kashan says you are right, we could bring her here but she doesn’t listen. Zeent says you try and convince her. Kabir tells Ayesha that it is storm outside, tell your favourite Zara to not go out. Ayesha says I was just calling her, she is home. Kabir nods and leaves. Ayesha says I know they love each other but don’t know what Kabir wants. I just want happiness for my kids. Zara recalls Kabir’s words that they can care for each other. She says forgetting him is very difficult. Chale ana plays as they both miss each other.