Ishqbaaaz actress Vividha Kirti to tie the knot with choreographer...

Mumbai: Time to pass on your good wishes to television actress Vivdha Kirti. The lovely lady will soon enter into wedlock with Varun Mishra on 15 March.

Seen in shows such as Chhanchan (Sony TV), Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus), Uttaran and Ishq Ka Rang Safed (Colors), Vivdha has found love in the Dubai based choreographer who also happens to be her childhood buddy.

Expressing her excitement on tying the knot with Varun, Vividha chirped, "I'm extremely excited and happy with the thought that I'm entering a new phase of life. Varun is my childhood friend. We have known each other from long now but we developed feelings for each other only when we shifted base due to our priorities. He shifted to Dubai and I to Mumbai. We share a bond of immense love, care and respect and I am lucky to have him as my man.”

Vividha and Varun will get married in Delhi. Take a look at their lovey dovey pictures below!

We wish the couple a blissful married life.