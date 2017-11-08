For actors, their on-screen family is their second family after their real one!

On the sets, it is their co-actors who inspire, motivate them and help restore belief and confidence in keeping their mojo alive. And the cast of Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) would be every actor’s dream come true. The Oberoi family not only slays television with their chic taste of fashion but also makes us go in awe of them with their off-screen chemistry.

In fact, their on-screen chemistry is such that it makes every viewer hope it to be a real family than a fictional one! Sharing one such off-screen moment, Ishqbaaaz’s Rudra aka Leenesh Mattoo has shared an adorable image of his on-screen family and we must say, they all look banded together and it definitely certifies for a perfect memory shot!

Take a look at the picture below:

F A M I L Y A post shared by LEENESH MATTOO (@leenesh_mattoo) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:03am PST

As captioned by Leenesh, this is one adorable family we cannot have enough off! What say?