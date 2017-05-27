Ishqbaaaz team has been really warm towards me: Anjali Mukhi

Talented thespian Anjali Mukhi considers herself lucky to be part of TV shows which has made a mark on small screen.

Anjali was earlier seen in shows like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Tashan-e-Ishq, and is now playing the negative role in Nayantara in Ishqbaaaz. The actress states that she is really happy with her journey in the industry.

In a chat with Tellychakkar, Anjali shared, “I am very choosy about the roles that I play. I enjoy playing grey shaded characters, as it has lot of variation and challenges. For the first time, I am playing a bar dancer in a TV show, and I am thoroughly enjoying shooting for Ishqbaaaz. The team doesn’t make me feel like outsiders. It’s been hardly few days that I have joined the cast and they made all efforts to make me feel comfortable. The entire unit is well organized and very professional. They are open to suggestion and work as a team.”

She continued, “Few days back, Surbhi (Chandna) treated everyone on the sets. She took my contact number from someone, and called me to inform me to not bring lunch on that day. I think it was very generous of her to do so. In today’s time, it is very rare to find such actors.”

When asked, which show is closest to her heart, she replied, “It has to be Ek Duje Ke Vaaste since I was part of the show from day one, and we really bonded well. It was a great show, and I am glad it came my way.”

Good luck Anjali!