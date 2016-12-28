Ishwari to blame Soankshi for fake pregnancy drama in Kuch Rang...

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) has been grabbing eye balls with its riveting storyline.

Loyal viewers have till now seen Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) and Sonakshi’s (Erica Fernandes) bonding on the show, thanks to the pregnancy drama. However, the relationship is not going to thrive.

In the upcoming episode, Ishwari would learn about Sonakshi’s fake pregnancy and their relationship would turn sour again.

As per a reliable source, Ishwari would shower Sonakshi with love, giving the latter no time to speak to her. Hence, she would not be able to reveal the truth. Later, Mami (Alka Mogha) would ask Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) for his car keys and find Sonakshi’s reports inside the dashboard. Mami would come to know of the truth and reveal it to Ishwari. This would shock her.

On the other hand, Dev would inform Sonakshi that she wouldn’t be able to conceive. She would refuse to believe him. Meanwhile, Ishwari would overhear a part of their conversation and would be shattered.

Furthermore, Ishwari would go missing from the house. Dev and Sonakshi would go to find her. They would see her weeping at a temple. Both would convince her to come back home.

However, she would refuse to do so. In fact, she would blame Sonakshi for the entire fake pregnancy drama. She would accuse her daughter-in-law of fooling her son and trapping him in her plan. However, Dev would try to explain to his mother that Sonakshi was unaware of the whole thing.

What will happen next? Will Dev manage to convince his mother?

Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach Erica for a comment.