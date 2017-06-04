Iss Pyaar Ko... is a brand that should continue: Dalljiet Kaur

Dreams do come true! Finally wishes of millions have got fulfilled with one of the favourite shows coming back on TV.

We are talking about Star Plus’ Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, which is coming back to enthrall viewers with season 3. And the cherry on the top is that it stars the original hero, TV heart throb Barun Sobti.

We are sure the memories of Iss Pyaar Ko... are still alive in the mind of fans and they definitely can’t wait for the daily to begin, though, fans are upset about Sanaya Irani not being part of the project.

Tellychakkar.com got in touch with Dalljiet Kaur, who was part of the show in season one, where she played Barun’s sister Anjali to ask her views on the upcoming daily.

She shared, “I am very happy that Iss Pyaar Ko is coming back on small screen. I have heard the story and I know Barun and the team will surely enthrall viewers once again. Barun is a fabulous actor and he can make anyone fall in love with him. My journey in the show has been beautiful and I have made great friends who are more like a family to me now. I will definitely not miss it once its launched.”

When asked if she misses being part of this season, she replied, “We are actors and we should explore. We can’t be emotionally attached to the show for lifelong as one has to move on. I am very proud of what we have created then. Iss Pyaar Ko is a brand that should continue. I am sure Gul (Khan) will re-create the magic once again on small screen.”

Talking about whether Shivani (Tomar) will be able to spread the same magic, she said, “I haven’t seen her work but I am sure if Gul has chosen her, she will match up to the expectation.”

“Since, Barun is much grounded and easy person to work with, Shivani will enjoy working with him. I wish the team good luck,” she signed off.

