It is Dr Shashank versus Dr. Vardhan in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: Star Plus' all-new show Sanjivani 2 is all set to premiere at 07:30 PM today.

The medical drama revolves around doctors and the troubles they face while fulfilling their duties.

Surbhi Chandna plays the character of a new resident doctor at Sanjivani, who is new to the politics at the workplace.

Namit Khanna essays the role of Dr Siddhant, who is a good resident doctor but has his own ways of working.

Dr. Shashank, who is the management head, follows an old-school approach, as he still believes medicine to be a noble profession.

However, Dr. Vardhan, who is a part of the board of members, is against this approach and wants to generate more profits for the institution.

What follows is some ugly hospital politics.

Stay tuned to know more.