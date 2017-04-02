It is important to see our work and learn from it: Nirvana Sawhney

Actress Nirvana Sawhney who essays the role of Rhea in Zee TV’s Bin Kuch Kahe, produced by Rajshree Ojha and Ram Kamal Mukherjee is happy to be featuring in the show that showcases the close bonding between sisters.

For Nirvana, this is her first outing as an actor on TV. However, the highly talented girl has had oodles of acting experience in theatre. Having been involved in lot many plays from her college days in Delhi, Nirvana bagged her first TV role out of sheer luck.

Says Nirvana, “I was not even in India when Bin Kuch Kahe was offered to me. I was in New York when someone told me of auditions happening for the show. I then got in touch with them and sent my video from New York. I also gave my look test from New York, and that was when I got short listed. The makers wanted to have a final look test with me in person and that was when I flew down. The moment Producer Rajshree Maam saw me, she said that she has got her Rhea. I felt happy bagging the role.”

Nirvana plays a musician in the show, and has made sure that she looks the character she plays. “I have had scenes playing various musical instruments, and I have always seen to it that I do not appear to be faking it. I have made sure to look as realistic as possible in my character.”

The biggest challenge for Nirvana is to keep going with the same character for months. “It has been seven months now, since we started shoot. And to hold on to the characteristics of the character for so long is indeed a task. Since Bin Kuch Kahe is a finite series, we have been shooting for it with very little breaks. And it is a challenge to stay on all the time. This has been a learning experience.”

Also shooting away from Mumbai in Jaipur brings in a lot of ‘actor bonding’ on the set. “At different points in the show, we have been shooting closely with certain actors. I have had lot of scenes with Shamata (Aanchan) and we used to enjoy time together. The same rapport has been built with our on-screen mother, as I share the make-up room with her.”

Adding on to the camaraderie that exists between actors and people in the crew, Nirvana states, “The entire cast of Bin Kuch Kahe bonds well over food and tea. Whenever we have time off, we used to move out for a quick dinner. At times the entire gang used to go, and there were also times when only the girls would go out. Also, the camera crew has been very friendly.”

Giving a special mention to the Producers Rajshree and Ram Kamal, Nirvana avers, “There were few scenes which were directed by our Producer Rajshree Maam. So this actually brings in happy vibes. Our Producer Ram Kamal has also been there with us for any help we needed. Overall, we have done a lot of work consistently, but have had each other to let loose and hang out with whenever needed.”

Ask Nirvana about her future plans and she sees it as a daunting question and immediately says, “I want to take one step at a time. Even if I plan something, it is not necessary that it will turn out the way I want it to. So it is crucial to take in the fact that we have worked for so long, and it is also important to see our work and learn from it. I do not want to pressurize myself for the next step. As of now, my focus is on the show and I will take it as it comes.”

Wish you a great future, Nirvana!!