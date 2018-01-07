Hot Downloads

Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Vidyut Jamwal
Vidyut Jamwal
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

It’s a challenge to perform around veterans like Johnny and Kiku: Vipul Roy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2018 11:00 AM

The handsome actor Vipul Roy, who essays the role of Aditya in SAB TV’s Partners, is leaving no stone unturned to prove his acting prowess. While he is enjoying portraying a cop, there’s a new learning for him each day.   

Speaking about the challenges, Vipul says, “The role is very special for me. Mine is the only serious character while those of Johnny Lever and Kiku Sharda are comical ones.”

“They both are veterans and are so real with their comic timings.  It’s quite a task to perform with a straight face when I’m around them and many a times we end up laughing our hearts out in middle of the shots,” he added with a smile.  

All the best, Vipul!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates on your favourite actors.

Tags > Vipul Roy, Johnny, Kiku, Veterans, SAB TV, partners, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top