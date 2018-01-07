It’s a challenge to perform around veterans like Johnny and Kiku: Vipul Roy

The handsome actor Vipul Roy, who essays the role of Aditya in SAB TV’s Partners, is leaving no stone unturned to prove his acting prowess. While he is enjoying portraying a cop, there’s a new learning for him each day.

Speaking about the challenges, Vipul says, “The role is very special for me. Mine is the only serious character while those of Johnny Lever and Kiku Sharda are comical ones.”

“They both are veterans and are so real with their comic timings. It’s quite a task to perform with a straight face when I’m around them and many a times we end up laughing our hearts out in middle of the shots,” he added with a smile.

All the best, Vipul!

