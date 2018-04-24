It’s chilling time: This summer, celeb moms cool their heels with their children!

Not one, but there have been many a times in the recent age that star kids stole their parents’ thunder! Taimur, Misha, AbRam, Suhana, Jhanvi...these celebrity kids already hold individual identities under public eye. With the temperatures soaring higher, kids are excited about their summer camp and vacation. Here we have some popular mommies in the likes of Shilpa Shetty, Manasi Parekh and Shweta Tiwari who spent quality time with their children. Take a look below:
Shweta Tiwari with her son Reyansh
After such a long flight he is still so energetic , all thanks to the luxurious experience of #emirates #emiratesbaby @emirates #nanhayatri
A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:47am PDT
Manasi Parekh with her daughter Nirvi
Shilpa Shetty with her son Viaan
Teejay Sidhu with her twin daughters Bella and Vienna
Hee hee! Just being silly #girls! I told them to look surprised - #Bella did, but #Vienna looked at us like, 'Weirdos!' I #love every #moment with them. :) I love how they jumped on me today when I came home from the gym. :) I love how they recognize it's me from the way I knock on the front door - I love hearing their little voices shouting on the other side, 'Mom! Mom!' I love seeing the joy on their faces when they see me. :) Again, I plead with 'time' - please slow down so I can enjoy their #babyhood a little longer? Thank you @mytangerinetree for the beautiful bedding - it's been through many washes and is still bright and #beautiful! We love it! #twins #mommysgirls #babylove #sunshine
A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) on Apr 18, 2018 at 9:56am PDT
Doesn’t their bond melt your heart?
