It’s chilling time: This summer, celeb moms cool their heels with their children!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2018 05:12 PM

Not one, but there have been many a times in the recent age that star kids stole their parents’ thunder! Taimur, Misha, AbRam, Suhana, Jhanvi...these celebrity kids already hold individual identities under public eye. With the temperatures soaring higher, kids are excited about their summer camp and vacation. Here we have some popular mommies in the likes of Shilpa Shetty, Manasi Parekh and Shweta Tiwari who spent quality time with their children. Take a look below:

Shweta Tiwari with her son Reyansh

Manasi Parekh with her daughter Nirvi

Shilpa Shetty with her son Viaan

What do you think of Shilpa Shetty ?

Teejay Sidhu with her twin daughters Bella and Vienna

Doesn’t their bond melt your heart?

