It came as a big shocker, when the TV actor started trending after the news of her playing Maa Durga came out. The talented lady made her debut with the mythological genre show.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar.com, Dalljiet spoke about the response she is receiving and her Navratri experience in Gujarat.

“The response has been overwhelming. I just did a fight sequence with 12 people with 12 weapons and it was amazing. I didn’t know there are so many audiences for mythological shows,” the actor initiated.

Dalljiet is currently in Gujarat shooting for the Big magic’s show. Talking about her experience in the state she excitedly added, “People, take me seriously because I’m playing Maa Durga. Over here people are ardent fans of the Goddess and the festival that every time I move out there’s so much energy. The music goes on till one in the morning.”

Call it poetic justice or sheer coincidence, Kaur signed up for the divine character around the nine day grand festival. “It's absolutely the best thing to have happened. It is so special to play Maa Durga during Navratri. This is going to be a memorable experience of my life.”

This is not the only reason why the Kaala Teeka fame actor is on cloud nine. Dalljiet was trending when TellyChakkar broke the news of her entering Maa Shakti. Kaur, who was unaware of the trending system said, “It was very exciting! I didn’t know what trending means, but then I got to know about it. Maybe it was due to Navratri. Someone told me that usually girls in bikini trend and not the lady who is playing Durga.”

Kaur hopes that she gets busy once she comes back to Mumbai post completing the project.