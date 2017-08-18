It’s time for Sperm dash on Splitsvilla X!

Get ready for the race of the century as Splitsvilla X presents ‘The Sperm Dash’! Yes, you heard it right! This week on Splitsvilla X will see the most unique race in the history of mankind. Sperm Dash will see 4 boys race to make it to the egg and only the fastest sperm wins.

The upcoming episode on Splitsvilla X will see Siddharth, Akash, Nachiket and Mohit fight it out to win a chance to test their love in front of the ‘Oracle’. But for that they have to first get dressed as sperms, finish an obstacle course and then break their way through the eggs!

Speaking about the same, a source on the sets shared, “It was hilarious to see the boys dressed in whites resembling the sperm. They had to finish an obstacle course which had four other boys trying to stop them. The way they moved left everyone in splits.”

May the fastest sperm win!